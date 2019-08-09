Disarray in NA cause of concern; PML-N has close ties to Modi: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the National Assembly today, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan lashed out against the opposition, specifically PML-N calling them out on inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a personal guest to their grand-daughters wedding.

Khan speaking in the parliament said that those levying blame on the present government for Kashmir issue had close and personal ties with the Indian Prime Minister who has been waging the most brutal genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Did Khwaja Asif forget he and his party ruled over Pakistan, questions Ali Muhammad Khan

He questioned leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) over millions alleged to have been deposited in their accounts via telegraphic transfers (TT’s) earned through illegal means.

The Minister also expressed his concerns over what was transpiring in occupied Kashmir and said that the nation of Pakistan stands with the innocent people of Kashmir in these trying times and are ready to answer any aggression from India towards the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Read More: NAB arrests Maryam Nawaz from Kot Lakpath jail

Khan also said that at a critical time when the country should be united under the cause of Kashmir, the assembly stands in disarray which is troublesome and causes concern.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities continue to clamp strict curfew for a fifth consecutive day, today, keeping all communication links with the outside world at bay, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: ‘No change’ in Trump’s policy over occupied Kashmir

The occupation authorities keep internet and telephone links suspended and snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations.

The troops deployed in Srinagar have barricaded the entire city, disallowing vehicular and pedestrian movement, while the same situation prevails in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and other areas.

Comments

comments