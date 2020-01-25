Pakistan Stock Exchange lost 534 points during weekly trading

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend as 100-Index lost 534 points during last week trading, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 100-Index was closed at the level of 42,633 points during the trading week which begun on Monday and ended on Friday.

According to the weekly report, the market capitalization with the decrease of rs. 125 billion, last week and was recorded at rs7,959 billion.

The 100-Index was recorded at the highest level of 43,305 points and lowest remained at 42,144 during last trading week.

Earlier on Friday, a total of 173,043,120 shares were traded compared to the trade 230,827,150 shares during the previous day (Thursday), whereas the value of shares traded stood at Rs 6.726 billion as compared to Rs 9.773 billion during Thursday.

Total 350 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 178 recorded gain and 152 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday as concerns over an escalating coronavirus outbreak in China – the region’s biggest trading partner – bruised risk sentiment and as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday kicked off.

