Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 65 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 65 points to close at 31481, ARY News reported.

Total companies traded were 340, out of which, share prices of 159 companies recorded increase while 153 companies registered decrease, whereas 28 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

PSX on Thursday registered bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 591 points to close at 31,546 points.

The world shares climbed to a six-week high alongside benchmark government bond yields on Friday, as markets cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and another powerful slug of stimulus from the European Central Bank.

It was a bit of a groggy start in Europe after it emerged that not all of the ECB’s member country’s had wanted to restart its money-printing program.

But news that China would spare some U.S. agricultural goods from tariffs helped global stocks add 0.3% and lifted Wall Street futures too.

