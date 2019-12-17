Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 41768 points with a positive change of 123 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 253,882,830 shares were traded compared to the trade 222,325,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 14.5.

Total 371 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 121 recorded gains and 233 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday touched 13-month high as KSE-100 Index rallied to 41,644 points with a positive change of 728 points.

Pakistan’s strong economic indicators were endorsed after Bloomberg, the international economic journal in its report on November 20, termed Pakistan stocks ‘world-beating’.

According to Bloomberg’s report, foreign investors have bought $64 million of the nation’s stocks this year, set for the first annual inflow since 2014.

