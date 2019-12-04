Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday as the KSE-100 index gained 481 points, ARY News reported.

The benchmark index closed today at 40,270 points as compared to 39,788.73 points on the last working day.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday receded back to under 40,000 mark after crossing the barrier in around 10 months as the KSE-100 index lost 335.49 points.

Meanwhile, Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, with the Philippines falling the most, as U.S. President Donald Trump doused hopes of a preliminary deal to cancel further tariffs on China, set to come into force in about 11 days.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had “no deadline” for a trade deal with China, and could wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020 to sign an agreement.

Read More: ‘Strong rally’ in stock market shows ‘increasing investor confidence’ in govt measures: Hafeez

The announcement came a day after Washington proposed separate tariffs on Brazil, Argentina and France, stoking fears of a further slowdown in a global economy already battered by the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that the United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal.

