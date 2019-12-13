Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 41,000 points after 11 months

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) touched 11-month high as the KSE-100 Index traded at 41,030 points at the end of the first two sessions, ARY News reported on Friday.

The KSE-100 Index started off at 40,514 points, climbing up at the intra-day and reaching 41,030 points at 12:00 pm before PSX was suspended for Friday prayers. At the end of the day, the KSE-100 index closed at 40916 points with a positive change of 402 points.

Pakistan’s strong economic indicators were endorsed after Bloomberg, the international economic journal in its report on November 20, termed Pakistan stocks ‘world-beating’.

According to Bloomberg’s report, foreign investors have bought $64 million of the nation’s stocks this year, set for the first annual inflow since 2014.

The rally that’s helped Pakistan stocks trounce the rest of the world in the past three months is not done yet, the report read and added that Pakistan Stocks once again become an attractive market for big investors.

The report admits that Pakistan made enough progress on global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards in October to escape being placed on a blacklist.

