KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 455 points in the first half of the trading, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index is currently trading at 40,169 points. The index had closed at the level of 39,714.46 points on Tuesday.

The stock market (PSX) in the previous week followed a similar trend and lost massive 1,487 points or 3.6pc, representing the highest weekly decline in recent months during which the market regained much stability, and dropped to 40,143.63 at close on Friday.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia-Pacific rose on Wednesday following another positive lead from Wall Street with investor sentiment mixed about the immediate and long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo rose 0.5 percent, Hong Kong put on 0.7 percent, Sydney gained 0.6 percent and Singapore climbed 0.7 percent.

Shanghai, Wellington and Taipei were also up.

