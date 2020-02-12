Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 455 points

PSX Points Gain

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 455 points in the first half of the trading, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index is currently trading at 40,169 points. The index had closed at the level of 39,714.46 points on Tuesday.

The stock market (PSX) in the previous week followed a similar trend and lost massive 1,487 points or 3.6pc, representing the highest weekly decline in recent months during which the market regained much stability, and dropped to 40,143.63 at close on Friday.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia-Pacific rose on Wednesday following another positive lead from Wall Street with investor sentiment mixed about the immediate and long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo rose 0.5 percent, Hong Kong put on 0.7 percent, Sydney gained 0.6 percent and Singapore climbed 0.7 percent.

Shanghai, Wellington and Taipei were also up.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Asian markets rise as coronavirus concerns ease

ScienceTechnology

Crypto asset manager sees bitcoin mining shift from China to North America

ScienceTechnology

Netflix likely to bring out new wallet-friendly price plan

Business

American Business Council lauds govt efforts to promote investment


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close