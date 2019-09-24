Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 78 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 78.03 points to close at 31829.24, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of 88,807,620 shares were traded compared to the trade of 86,617,880 shares during the last trading day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.883 billion compared to Rs 3.868 billion during last trading day.

Out of 341 companies, share prices of 183 companies recorded increase while 137 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

On the other hand, the gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs150 per tola and currently trading at Rs88,000.

The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs128 and traded at Rs75,445.

