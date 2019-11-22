Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 824 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on the last working day as KSE-100 Index closed today at 37925.79 points with a positive change of 824 points, ARY News reported on Friday.

The total turnover was 243,041,420 as compared to 232,569,970 on the last working day.

Total 374 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 299 recorded gain and 63 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed at 37,101 points with a negative change of 936.37 points.

The total turnover was 232,569,970.

Total 384 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 69 recorded gain and 304 sustained losses.

