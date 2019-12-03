Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges 335 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) receded back to under 40,000 mark after crossing the barrier in around 10 months as the KSE-100 index lost 335.49 points, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of 286,769,650 shares were traded during the day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.75 billion compared to the previous day’s value of 13.75 billion.

Total 381 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 143 recorded gain and 228 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets by imposing tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina, rekindling fears over global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the investor gloom.

But European shares, which had also slumped following Trump’s tariff announcement, were expected to rise on Tuesday.

Read More: ‘Strong rally’ in stock market shows ‘increasing investor confidence’ in govt measures: Hafeez

Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.41% in early trades, while German DAX futures added 0.45% and FTSE futures gained 0.26%.

U.S. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures also pointed higher, rising 0.2% to 3,120.5.

Comments

comments