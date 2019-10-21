Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges 785 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 785 points as the KSE-100 index closed today (Monday) at 33084 points, ARY News reported.

Out of 351 companies, share prices of 25 companies recorded increase,313 companies registered decrease whereas 13 companies remained stable in today’s trading at Pakistan Stock.

Meanwhile, Singapore shares closed at a near three-week high on Monday, boosted by the industrial and real-estate sectors, while Thailand retreated after a surprise fall in its customs-cleared exports for September.

The city-state’s benchmark closed up 0.8%. On Monday, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it was offering to take control of Keppel Corp in a $3 billion deal that will shore up support for the conglomerate, which is battling difficult -business conditions.

On the other hand, gold rates in the local market increased by Rs200 to Rs87,100 per tola on Monday.

The price of 10 grams gold rose by Rs176 to Rs74,674.

Gold prices in the global market were steady today, holding in a narrow range, as traders awaited more clarity on Brexit and U.S.-China trade ties, Reuters adds.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,492.04 per ounce as of 1122 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% at 1,495.50.

