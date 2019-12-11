Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges by 133 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 Index closed at 40,531 points as compared to 40,664 points on the previous day with a negative change of 133 points.

The day started with a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index gained 138 points, but loses 133 points at closing.

A total of 205,846,510 shares were traded compared to the trade 157,139,300 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.8 billion compared to Rs 6.95 billion during last trading day.

Total 372 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 149 recorded gain and 203 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

