Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges by 160 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 160 points to close at 33,476 points, ARY News reported.

The PSX registered negative trends at the start of trade today with the KSE-100 index showed a negative trajectory.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange registered a bullish trend on Monday as the KSE-100 index gained 603 points to close at 33636 points.

Of the 98 traded companies in the KSE100 Index 82 closed up 14 closed down, while 2 remained unchanged. Total volume traded for the index was 247.15 million shares.

