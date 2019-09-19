Pakistan Stock Exchange stages rally with 628 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange staged a strong rally on Thursday as its benchmark KSE-100 share index gained 628 points (1.95 per cent) to clock in at 32,184 at the end of the trading day, reported ARY News.

The market had plunged 353.45 points (1.11 per cent) and closed at 31,555.47 yesterday due to slippage in international oil prices.

The KSE-index, however, bounced back from yesterday’s losses as 110 million shares valued at Rs5.5 billion traded.

Exploration and production companies, refineries and oil marketing companies led the laggards due to decrease in global oil prices.

A total of 99,363,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 122,012,850 shares on Tuesday, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 3.973 billion compared to Rs 5.199 billion last day.

Out of 356 companies, share prices of 101 companies recorded increase while that of 230 companies registered decline whereas 25 companies remained stable.

