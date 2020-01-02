Pakistan Stock Exchange soars to 14-month high

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted a bullish trend as KSE 100 index crossed 42,480 points with a positive change of 1,080.76 points.

A total of 412,354,330 shares were traded compared to the trade 330,740,610 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 17.057 billion as compared to Rs 8.067 billion during last trading day.

Total 380 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 297 recorded gain and 72 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier, on December 16, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) touched 13-month high as KSE-100 Index rallied to 41,644 points with a positive change of 728 points.

Pakistan’s strong economic indicators were endorsed after Bloomberg, the international economic journal in its report on November 20, termed Pakistan stocks ‘world-beating’.

According to Bloomberg’s report, foreign investors have bought $64 million of the nation’s stocks this year, set for the first annual inflow since 2014.

