Pakistan Stock Exchange sustains bullish momentum

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange noted bullish trend on Thursday as KSE 100 index closed at 40,641 points as compared to 40,270 points on the last working day with a positive change of 370 points.

A total of 327,238,870 shares were traded compared to the trade 393,150,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 16.13 billion.

Total 390 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 215 recorded gain and 155 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia inched up on Thursday on the possibility that China and the United States may soon seal a “phase one” deal to end their 17-month trade war, but conflicting messages from U.S. President Donald Trump kept a lid on the advance.

European shares are set to follow with a slightly firmer open, with the pan-regional Euro Stoxx 50 futures and London’s FTSE futures rising 0.1% in early trade.

Hopes that an agreement would soon emerge stemmed from a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that the two sides were close to a “phase one” deal, and Trump’s remarks that the talks were going “very well” after he had earlier said it might take until late 2020 to reach an accord.

