KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) mostly witnessed bullish trend throughout the week and gained 419 points as compared to last week’s trading, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 100-Index was closed at the level of 34,350 points during the trading week which begun on Monday and ended on Friday.

According to the weekly report, 780 million shares worth 28 billion rupees were traded during the week and the market capitalization witnessed an increase of Rs47 billion last week and was recorded at Rs6,532 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign reserves witnessed a decline of United States Dollar (USD) 1,712 million during the week ended on May 29.

According to the central Bank’s statistics, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,920.1 million on 29 May.

Read More: SBP report highlights coronavirus impact on Pakistan’s economy

Giving a break-up of the foreign reserves position, it said that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $10,362.1 million while commercial banks currently holds reserves of upto $ 6,558 million.

Comments

comments