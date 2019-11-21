Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 37,101 points with a negative change of 936.37 points.

The total turnover was 232,569,970 as compared to 327,637,745 on the last working day with K-Electric Limited having the highest turnover of 12,131,500.

Total 384 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 69 recorded gain and 304 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves increased by $45 million to $8.44 billion during one week ending on November 15.

According to data released by the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.46 billion on November 15.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $8.44 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $7.02 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $15.46 billion

