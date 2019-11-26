Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 37,839 points with a decline of 374 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 334,078,050 shares were traded during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 15.5 billion.

Total 351 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 123 recorded gain and 217 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated from early gains on Tuesday amid worries that the United States and China are unable to agree on tariff rollbacks, despite signals that the two countries were close to an interim trade deal.

China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday the country’s Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a telephonic talk on issues related to a phase one trade agreement.

While markets initially rose on the news, most indexes traded lower at close as lack of concrete detail on the talks spooked investors.

