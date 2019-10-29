Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 33,797 points by losing 64 points, ARY News reported.

The overall trading volumes improved significantly from the previous session and were recorded at 225.08 million.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee gained its strength by 20 paisa and hit Rs155.90 against the US dollar in the open market.

Read More: IMF lauds positive outcomes of govt’s economic policies

In the interbank market, the exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed slight increase of 10 paisa and was traded at Rs155.78.

Meanwhile, european stock markets eased at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent to 7,327.58 points.

