Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index went further up by 109.03 points to close at 32363.35 points.

A total of 181,357,210 shares were traded compared to the trade of 180,728,940 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.422 billion compared to Rs4.999 billion during last trading day.

Out of 367 companies, share prices of 219 companies recorded increase, 132 companies registered decrease whereas 16 companies remained stable.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to collect a complete record of the buyers of the US dollar through exchange companies across the country.

A letter has been sent to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which sought a complete record of the foreign currency buyers.

The letter also stated that the revenue board had already sought the assistance of the central bank to trace such buyers, whereas, FBR is authorised to collect the required data of foreign currency buyers from the exchange companies.

Comments

comments