Pakistan always stood for regional peace: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that contrary to Indian belligerence, Pakistan always stood for peace in the region, ARY News reported

Addressing an international conference titled ‘Global Strategic threat and Response’ in Islamabad President Alvi said that Pakistan understand the value of peace.

Expressing deep cancers over ongoing massacre of religious minorities in India, the president said that innocent Muslims are being martyred in occupied Kashmir and across India.

On the occasion, he expressed disappointment on the silence of international community on grave human right violations in Occupied Kashmir and India

Earlier on January 28, President Dr. Arif Alvi had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region to cope with multiple challenges including those of poverty and ignorance.

He was speaking at a ceremony after taking oath as the Chief Scout in Islamabad.

The president had regretted that conflict and problems were being imposed on Pakistan from the Indian side. He had pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan made his utmost efforts to talk peace with India in order to avoid any conflict. He, however, had said the other side was also required to reciprocate to our peace gestures.

