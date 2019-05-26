Pakistan committed to further strengthen strategic partnership with China : FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Sunday said that the current government was committed to further strengthen strategic partnership with China.

Addressing Friends of Silk Road Forum, organized in honor of visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said, “Both countries are observing 2019 as year of mutual relations and it is expected that people to people contacts will reach a new level.”

The foreign minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helped strengthening bilateral relations and took economic and social development to new heights.

He said the CPEC had entered into its second phase which focuses on industrial, social and economic cooperation. The minister expressed the confidence that special economic zones would pave way for the progress of Pakistan.

Qureshi said the government had special focus on poverty alleviation, industrial development, education, technology, scientific innovation and agricultural development.

He said, “Both the countries have a common thinking of improving the living standard of their people.”

Earlier in the day, In recognition of his services for promoting Pak-China ties, President Arif Alvi had conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan during a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Senate chairman, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries. President Arif Alvi had said that Wang Qishan was a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China friendship.

