Pakistan desires strengthened ties among Muslim countries: Dr Firdous

JEDDAH: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Pakistan, being a pioneer member of the OIC, is desirous of promotion of cooperation among Muslim countries.

Talking to Pakistani community and media persons in Jeddah, Dr Firdous said Muslim Ummah should adopt a united approach and formulate a collective comprehensive strategy to cope with challenges being faced nowadays, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC is a very important forum and Muslims of the world has great expectations from it.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said the PTI government has introduced reforms to strengthen institutions and provide relief to the common man.

Earlier on November 26, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit to attend the 50th anniversary of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Dr. Firdous was accorded warm welcome upon arrival at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia’s high officials, Pakistani ambassador and a representative of the OIC were present at the airport to welcome the special assistant. During her stay in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Firdous will also hold important meetings with the Saudi authorities.

