Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday summoned Indian Chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register strong protest over the latest ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the restive Line of Control in Chirikot sector, ARY News reported.

“Due to the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, an innocent citizen, namely, Mir Muhammad, embraced martyrdom while a woman was injured,” said the FO.

Director-General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, condemned the targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces.

He underscored that such senseless Indian acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms. He said such acts are a threat to regional peace and security.

The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

