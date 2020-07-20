Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s “strong protest” over the latest ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), which left an innocent civilian critically injured, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar Sector of the LoC, 20-year-old Moin Akhtar, resident of Village Mehtika, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the working boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, she said and added that this year, India has committed 1732 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 14 and serious injuries to 134 innocent civilians.

Read More: Civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

Aisha Farooqui said that these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

“Raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the spokesperson added.

