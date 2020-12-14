Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 13th of December which resulted in serious injuries to two innocent civilians, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He maintained that the Indian diplomat was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the working boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the spokesperson added.

He said “This year, India has committed 2970 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 249 innocent civilians.”

45-year-old citizen wounded in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Earlier on December 13, Indian troops had initiated ceasefire violation in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) by deliberately targeting the civil population with mortars, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, A 45-years-old citizen had got injured due to the unprovoked Indian firing.

