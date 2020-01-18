Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over mischievous portrayal of minorities issues

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat from the high commission of India to reject the mischievous portrayal by New Delhi of isolated, fabricated, incidents involving Pakistani citizens as minorities rights issues, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the FO, it was underscored that such machinations cannot divert attention from the criticism the Indian government is facing for its own discriminatory policies against minorities in India and the ongoing state terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was conveyed that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full protections and rights under the constitution. It was emphasized that the legal system of Pakistan is fully capable of protecting the rights of all its citizens, read the statement.

The authorities in India were urged to refrain from feigning concern for minorities elsewhere for narrow political agenda; focus on putting their own house in order; and ensure effective protection of Indian minorities, including from frequent incidents of mob lynching and repeated hate crimes against minorities.

Earlier on January 7, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to convey Pakistan’s strong rejection of baseless and fabricated Indian allegations concerning the Sikh community.

According to a press release issued by the foreign office, Indian envoy had been summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The DG (SA & SAARC) had conveyed Pakistan’s strong denouncement of the Indian government’s motivated and mischievous allegations of “attack”, “vandalism” and “desecration” at the holy Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and “targeted killing” of a Pakistani Sikh youth in Peshawar, as part of its desperate attempts to divert attention from the continuing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and systematic discrimination against minorities in India.

