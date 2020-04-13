Pakistan summons Indian envoy to lodge protest over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by Foreign Office, Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh Sectors yesterday, resulting in the martyrdom of a child and serious injuries to four innocent civilians.

The Indian occupation forces along LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has so far committed 749 ceasefire violations to date.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

Read More: Minor martyred, four civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian troops on Monday yet again resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-years-old minor Muhammad Haseeb in the Dhudnial sector, embraced martyrdom while four citizens including a woman and 72-years-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries, reads a statement.

Comments

comments