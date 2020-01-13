Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register strong protest over the ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, a 24-year-old, Muhammad Ishtiaque from Chowki village of Tehsil and District Khuiratta embraced martyrdom.

Director-General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, condemned the targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces. He underscored that such senseless Indian acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms. He said such acts are a threat to regional peace and security.

The foreign office in a statement said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the working boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights violations taking place in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More: Two Pak Army officers injured as Indian forces resort to cross-LoC firing

Director-General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry called upon the Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged India to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Comments

comments