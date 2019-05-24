Pakistan to continue its support for Palestinians, Kashmiris: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said Pakistan will continue its support to Palestinian and Kashmiri people till realization of their right to self-determination, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

This she stated while addressing a seminar titled “Palestine Conflict: Quest for a Solution” in Islamabad.

“Pakistan has a longstanding commitment with Palestine and it will never recognize Israel”, she vowed.

The minister contented India is changing the whole population of the occupied Kashmir through shedding blood of the innocent people of Kashmir to satisfy its sordid designs.

She said every new generation in the Occupied Kashmir has rejected the illegal Indian occupation.

People of occupied Kashmir and Palestine have been fighting for their right to self-determination against occupiers since long and facing brutalities in their struggle.

On Wednesday, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism had martyred two more youth in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir, said Kashmir Media Service.

The youth were killed during a so called cordon and search operation in the area and several others were taken into custody by the occupied forces.

The internet and mobile services were suspended in the held valley soon after the martyrdom of the youth by the puppet administration, said KMS.

