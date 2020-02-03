Pakistan supports Chinese govt’s efforts to overcome coronavirus: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan supports Chinese government’s efforts to overcome deadly novel Coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In his tweet on the resumption of direct flight operation between Pakistan and China, President Alvi lauded the authorities and said, “Following all international protocols ensuring their health and safety as well as that of all Pakistanis.”

He said that a responsible Pakistan means being emotional when needed but rational and practical in decision making as well.

Very well done. Following all international protocols ensuring their health & safety as well as that of all Pakistanis. A responsible Pakistan means being emotional when needed but rational and practical in decision making as well. We support Chinese Govt efforts to overcome CNV. https://t.co/dJ8ZzFnnrN — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 3, 2020

Read More: First flight from China lands at Islamabad airport after temporary halt

Earlier on February 3, the first flight from China had landed at the Islamabad International airport, carrying as many as 61 Pakistanis stranded in Ürümqi, China due to coronavirus.

The flight of a private airline had reached Islamabad after a temporary suspension of flight operation to China amid coronavirus outbreak as a precautionary measure.

The passengers had been allowed to go to their homes following complete medical checkup.

On Friday, Pakistan had halted flights to and from China as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organisation (WHO) had called it a global health emergency.

