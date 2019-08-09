Pakistan suspends Lahore-Delhi bus service

ISLAMABAD: In line with the decisions of National Security Committee (NSC), the federal government on Friday suspended Dosti (friendship) bus service between Lahore and New Delhi, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed announced that Lahore-Delhi bus service had been suspended in the wake of recent steps taken by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended. — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) August 9, 2019

Earlier on August 8,Pakistan had decided to shutdown Samjhauta Express train service in response to India’s ‘illegal’ move to change the status of occupied Kashmir.

Announcing the decision at a news conference on Thursday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said he will not let the train run during his minister-ship, and had asked India to take back coaches and engines of the train.

The minister had stressed that the provocative move of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to annex the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir was highly unwise.

“Being the advocate of peace, Pakistan does not want war,” Rasheed asserted.

