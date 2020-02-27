Pakistan suspends direct flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday banned direct flights between Pakistan and Iran for an indefinite period after the two confirmed cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by CAA, the ban on flights will become effective from 12:00 am tonight.

Meanwhile, CAA has also established an emergency control room in the aviation division which will remain operational for 24/7 until further orders.

The decision to suspend the flights is part of measures to prevent a possible spread of the epidemic in the country.

The departments of Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) and the Department of Health have been put on high alert after the virus was first diagnosed and confirmed.

It must be noted that two cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Pakistan on Wednesday night as the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Dr Zafar Mirza asked the nation, “No need to panic, things are under control.”

Instead of creating panic or worrying, people should take precautions, he said and urged the people to visit hospitals if they start experiencing any of the symptoms.

China reported 29 more deaths on Thursday from the new coronavirus epidemic, the lowest daily figure in almost a month, and the number of fresh infections rose slightly.

The death toll now stands at 2,744 in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.

