ISLAMABAD: As many as 16,528 healthcare workers have been infected while battling the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources at Ministry of National Health, so far 9,874 doctors, 2,357 nurses and 4,297 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 162 healthcare workers have lost their lives , the health ministry sources said.

Overall 16,061 medical workers have recovered from the virus while 291 health workers are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 14 under treatment at hospitals, the ministry’s sources said.

As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,819 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 56 died in the disease. In Punjab, 3,477 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,941 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 43 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,508 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 826 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 726 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 231 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died, according to sources.

Pakistan reported 991 new cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday showed.

The NCOC said 27 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,940.

Pakistan recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 2.14 per cent as of the total 46,269 samples tested for the presence of the infection, 991 were declared positive. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 947,218.

