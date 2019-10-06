Pakistan to teach India a lesson: Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Former president and founder of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Sunday lashed out at India for repeatedly extending threats to Pakistan.

Addressing an event organised in connection with the foundation day of the party via video link from Dubai, he said India has been time and again threatening Pakistan despite the latter’s peace overtures.

“The Pakistani nation and Pakistan Army will fight till the last drop of their blood,” he said, warning the neighbhouring country that they will teach it a lesson when it came to the battleground.

“Perhaps, the Indian army has forgotten the Kargil war,” he said, recalling that India had to seek the US president’s help in the war.

He vowed to continue supporting Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been facing an unprecedented lockdown in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled in occupied Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on the 63rd consecutive day on Sunday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that people continue to face immense hardships due to the heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communication. All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India.

