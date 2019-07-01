Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly denounced the terrorist attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday morning that reportedly resulted in scores of casualties.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said, “we offer our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.”

The spokesperson said such attacks are detrimental to the cause of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

Reuters reported that at least three gunmen entered a building around the defense ministry after the explosives were detonated near the ministry’s engineering and logistics department today. “Gunmen have entered a building and they are clashing with the Afghan forces after the powerful blast,” said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. There has been no claim of responsibility yet for the blast.

As many as 65 people, including nine children, hurt in the blast were taken to hospital, said health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar. There was no immediate word on fatalities, as per Reuters.

Comments

comments