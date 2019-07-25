Pakistan condemns terrorists attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul that killed at least five people, earlier in the day.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said we express solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support international efforts to restore complete peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, at least five people were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, an official said, adding that two other blasts had also hit the Afghan capital.

The bombing comes amid an increase in violence in Kabul and around Afghanistan, where the war is taking a continued toll even amid a US-led effort to make a peace deal with the Taliban.

The first blast came around 8:10 am Kabul time when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle hit a bus in eastern Kabul, according to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

He said the bus belonged to the ministry of mines and petroleum and warned the death toll could change. Rahimi said two other blasts had occurred, including a car bomb, also in eastern Kabul.

No details were immediately available on the other two blasts, and no group immediately claimed responsibility.

