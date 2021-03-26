Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Friday successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Shaheen-1A has the capability to achieve its target within the range of 900 kilometers.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system.

The test-fire was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of today’s missile test.

