Pakistan greatly values its ties with Czech Republic: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Czech Republic and is desirous of further strengthening their ties.

Talking to Ambassador-designate to Czech Republic Muhammad Khalid Jamali in Islamabad on Tuesday, he reiterated the need to bolster high-level contacts in this regard, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said that bilateral trade is not commensurate with its true potential and there is a lot of scope to further expand trade ties.

He underscored that the Czech investors can benefit from the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan in areas of mining, renewable energy, joint ventures in textiles, manufacturing of vehicles and power generation.

Underscoring the focus of the Pakistani government on bolstering its exports through value-added products like designer goods, the president directed the ambassador-designate to work for further expansion of our economic cooperation. He also emphasized the need for further enhancing the transfer of technology.

Mr. Alvi asserted that Pakistan will never condone the blatant human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

He underscored that all High Commissioners and Ambassadors must highlight the true perspective on Kashmir issue and Indian oppression there.

The President also called for the need to strengthen cultural linkages, through the exchange of musicians, artists, and cultural troupes, joint ventures on preservation and restoration of national heritage, and greater people-to-people contacts.

He also asked the ambassador-designate to work for the promotion of tourism, given Pakistan’s huge potential in this sector.

