Pakistan attaches great importance to ties with South Korea: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea in all domains.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Separately, United States (US) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Wednesday telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters related to mutual interest.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon, matters pertaining to regional stability and security came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

