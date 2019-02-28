Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with UAE: Fehmida Mirza

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates’ ambassador Hammad Obaid Alzaabi along with the President of Emirates Policy Center Dr. Ebtesam al Ketbi, called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan-India tension and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Fehmida Mirza said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with United Arab Emirates and was keen to have a long term strategic partnership in all different areas.

Dr. Ebtesam al Ketbi expressed pleasure over the changing dynamics of Pak-UAE relations and said that Pakistan and UEA have a long way to go together.

While discussing cooperation between Women Parliamentary Caucus and UAE think tanks, both sides agreed that women active participation in decision making, legislation and in all important areas is prerequisite for the progress of any country, reads the statement.

In the backdrop of current security situation in Kashmir and escalation at borders, Dr. Fehmida Mirza underlined Pakistan’s reservations on inviting Indian foreign minister to OIC summit.

She urged the international community and OIC to respond to accesses committed by India in Jammu and Kashmir and at LoC.

“India is bothered by the increasing relevance of Pakistan in the peace process in Afghanistan. And to have political gains, Modi Government is putting the peace of the whole region at stake ” she added.

Dr. Ebtesam al Ketbi endorsed Pakistan’s stance and expressed hope that UAE would reconsider its decision of inviting Indian Foreign Minister.

She also agreed to the fact that Modi Government was trying to shift domestic and international focus from the situation in Kashmir and from the problems inside India. “ There can be no justification of Indian aggression. Strain relations won’t benefit anyone” She said.

Dr. Mirza said that Pakistan is offering a lot of incentives for investment for which UAE should come forward. Both sides agreed that cooperation between the two countries must be enhanced in different areas including tourism and sports.

