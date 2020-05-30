Pakistan announces to enhance number of domestic flights

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan has has decided to increase the number of domestic flights operation from June 1st, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Domestic flights will operate from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta, the CAA said in a statement.

The CAA has enhanced to enhance the ratio of domestic flights from ongoing 20-22 percent to 40-45 pct of pre-COVID-19 operations on instructions of the government of Pakistan, the authority said.

The decision has been taken due to growing business and public demand for air travel and smart lockdown being observed by the federal and provincial governments.

The CAA decision comes after the government of Pakistan permitted all national and foreign carriers to resume its scheduled or non-scheduled and chartered operations with effect from one minute to last midnight.

Meanwhile, the restrictions on inbound passenger operations into Pakistan shall continue however special permission is required from the government of Pakistan by national and foreign carriers for flights with inbound passengers.

Comments

comments