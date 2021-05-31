Pakistan to host PAECO second general conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completed preparations for hosting the parliamentary heads of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries in the second general conference starting from Tuesday.

The delegations from the member countries have arrived in Islamabad to attend the two-day conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) which will be concluded on June 2.

The parliamentary heads from Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will attend the PAECO conference. However, the speakers from Iran and Turkmenistan will participate in the conference through video link.

President Dr Arif Alvi will also attend the inaugural session of the PAECO conference as a special guest, whereas, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser will deliver the welcome address.

The upcoming conference will focus on the role of parliaments of the ECO countries in promoting regional connectivity, trade, tourism and economic cooperation.

