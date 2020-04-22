Pakistan to host SAARC video conference on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday that Pakistan will host a video conference of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries over COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

The SAARC video conference on coronavirus pandemic will be held on Thursday (tomorrow), said FO spokesperson.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, will lead the Pakistani delegation in the conference which will also be attended by SAARC secretary-general.

The FO statement also said that the member countries will share their experiences to contain the virus besides holding discussions over enhancing cooperation to cope with the crisis.

