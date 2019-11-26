Pakistan desires to expand trade ties with Belarus: NA speaker   

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires to expand economic and parliamentary relations with Belarus.

Talking to Belarus’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Dapkiunas, who called on him in Islamabad today, Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belarus.

Referring to the significance of CPEC, the speaker said Pakistan wants to extend this project to other countries in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Speaker stressed for enhancing relations between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, industry, textile, trade and defense. The deputy foreign minister of Belarus appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and security.

Read More: Pakistan, Belarus announce joint science and tech contest

Earlier on March 18, Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the State Committee on Science and Technology (SCST) of Belarus had announced to hold a joint contest of the Belarusian-Pakistani scientific and technical projects for 2019-2021.

The contest was a part of the agreement on cooperation in the field of science and technology signed on May 29, 2015 between the Governments of the Republic of Belarus and Pakistan.

