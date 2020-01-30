Pakistan to open new trade wings at embassies in African counties: Dawood

NAIROBI: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan wants to double its trade with Africa countries in the next five years.

Addressing to “Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference at Kenyan capital Nairobi, Dawood said that Pakistan is opening six new trade wings at embassies in Africa to boost bilateral economic cooperation. He said that these include Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Senegal, Sudan and Tanzania.

Dawood said Pakistan-Africa trade can easily be increased manifolds in coming years due to concrete opportunities that exist between the two sides, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “Look Africa Policy Initiative” has already been put into motion and this is reflective of our broader policy towards Africa.

The advisor said both sides need to accelerate export diversification and product sophistication and make our trade more inclusive.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan’s economy had stabilized and was on the path for sustained growth, over a longer trajectory.

Addressing the inaugural session of Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan has all the ingredients to become a twenty-first-century success.

He had said, “With resolute action, we have turned the tide against the scourge of terrorism and transformative structural reforms are turning challenges into opportunities.”

