Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iraq in view of ME developments

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) has issued travel advisory for Pakistani nationals while planning visit to Iraq amid prevailing security situation after the recent developments in Middle East region, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The FO spokesperson advised nationals to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq in view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, the press release said.

It added, “Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad.”

Earlier on January 3, Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region, said a press release of Foreign Office (FO).

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force.”

“All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law,” it read.

Tensions are rising between the United States and Iran after Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had given a policy statement on Monday over the evolving situation in the Middle East in the Senate session, saying Pakistan will neither allow its soil to be used against any country nor become part of any regional conflict.

“Pakistan can play a role in reconciliation, peace and stability, but will not augment fire of war in the region,” said Qureshi, adding that he had talked to his regional counterparts, including Iran and emphasised exercising utmost restraint to avoid any conflict in the region.

