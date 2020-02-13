Pakistan, Turkey agree to transform fraternal ties into economic partnership   

ISLAMABAD: In a step to further bolster relations, Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to transform the fraternal ties into a strong and dynamic trade and economic partnership, ARY News reported.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad on Thursday.

Both the leaders agreed to extend mutual support on issues of each other’s core national interest and underscored the importance of fully realizing the immense potential of the relationship between the two countries.

صدر ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ترک صدر کے اعزاز میں عشائیہ صدر ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ترک صدر کے اعزاز میں عشائیہ — آرمی چیف اور وزیر خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی بھی عشائیہ میں شریک#ARYNews #WelcomeErdoganToPakistan Posted by ARY News on Thursday, February 13, 2020

On the occasion, President Alvi expressed satisfaction over the level of enhanced and multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

He said that the 6th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will further strengthen and broaden the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He also briefed the Turkish president of the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and thanked the president for his principled stand on Kashmir issue.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the President House.

President Arif Alvi later hosted a banquet in honour of the distinguished guests.

ترک صدر کی وزیراعظم ہاوس آمد ترک صدر کی وزیراعظم ہاوس آمد — ترک صدر رجب طیب اردوان کے اعزاز میں گارڈ آف آنر پیش کیا گیا — وفاقی کابینہ کے ارکان سے معزز مہمان کا تعارف، فردا فردا مصافحہ#ARYNews #WelcomeErdoganToPakistan #مرحبااردگان Posted by ARY News on Thursday, February 13, 2020

Read More: Erdogan receives warm welcome at President House

President Dr Arif Alvi had received Erdogan and Turkish First Lady at the President House. Children had presented bouquets to the Turkish President and the First Lady.

Both countries will sign various agreements on defence, railways, information, economy and trade. President Alvi had summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Friday (tomorrow) at 11:00 am which will be addressed by President Erdogan.

