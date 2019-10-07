Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm resolve to enhance cooperation in education

ANKARA: Led by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood, a five-member delegation from Pakistan met Turkish Minister for National Education Zia Selçuk here on Monday.

Both the ministers discussed steps to further promote Pakistan-Turkey relations in education, particularly technical education and vocational training.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister Ziya Selçuk said that Pakistan holds a very special place in the eyes of the people of Turkey.

He added Pakistan and Turkey had supported each other on numerous occasions, emphasising that Turkey will not forget the support given by the people of Pakistan during the Turkish War of Independence, Çanakkale War, and the 15th July 2016 failed coup.

He also appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s efforts in handing over Pak-Turk Schools to Maarif Foundation of Turkey.

Referring to Jinnah Young Writers Awards essay competition, a joint project of Pakistan Embassy Ankara and the Turkish Ministry of National Education, Minister Zia said it has proved to be an important initiative, further contributing to Pakistan-Turkey friendship.

He showed a keen desire to further enhance education ties.

Mahmood thanked the Turkish hosts for warm hospitality and said the people of Pakistan have genuine love and respect for the people of Turkey and vice versa. He particularly thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his steadfast support to the people of Kashmir and appreciated his bold speech in the recent United Nations General Assembly meeting in which President Erdogan showed strong solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He briefed the Turkish minister about the education reform programme of the Pakistani government that includes a uniform curriculum for the entire education sector of Pakistan. He said efforts were underway to impart quality education to Pakistani youth as per the requirements and needs of society.

